Manoj Pandita  bereaved

Manoj, the AIG Tech PHQ Srinagar, took to social media to announce the death of his father posting, “With profound grief it is to inform that ShSarwanandPandita @SoomNath of SheeriBaramulla (my beloved father) passed away at our Srinagar Residence 726-A Lane No 12 Ward No 7, Iqbal Colony Sonwar Srinagar. His last rites were conducted at Karan Nagar Crematorium today in the afternoon. Om Shanti.”

Lovingly known as Somnath, the deceased hailed from Sheeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.