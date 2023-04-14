Manoj Pandita  bereaved

Srinagar, Apr 14: Noted educationist SarwanandPandita passed away on Friday after a brief spell of illness at his Iqbal Colony Sonwar residence in Srinagar.
He was 88.
Sarwanand was father of top Police officer and noted writer Manoj Kumar Pandita alias ManojSheeri.
A large number of people participated in his last rites at Karan Nagar crematorium on Friday afternoon.
Manoj, the AIG Tech PHQ Srinagar, took to social media to announce the death of his father posting, “With profound grief it is to inform that ShSarwanandPandita @SoomNath of SheeriBaramulla (my beloved father) passed away at our Srinagar Residence 726-A Lane No 12 Ward No 7, Iqbal Colony Sonwar Srinagar. His last rites were conducted at Karan Nagar Crematorium today in the afternoon. Om Shanti.”
Lovingly known as Somnath, the deceased hailed from Sheeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Meanwhile, several Police officers expressed grief over the demise of ManojPandita’s father.
Sarwanand was a noted teacher and landlord.
Expressing sympathies with ManojPandita, locals in Sheeri said that he would be remembered for his philanthropic activities and social commitments.