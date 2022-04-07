Man’s body fished out from Dal Lake in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 07: A man from the Elahi Bagh area of Srinagar was found dead in the Dal Lake on Thursday, officials said.
Quoting official sources, news agency KDC reported that a body was recovered from Dal Lake near Habbak area of Srinagar.
The deceased was identified as Khurshid Ahmad Tota son of Late Ghulam Nabi Tota, a resident of Elahi Bagh.
They said the body has been shifted to sub district hospital Habbak for medico-legal formalities. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC have been initiated by Police in this regard, they added.