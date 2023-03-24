Markets checking held in Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 24: On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar (DC), Mohammad Aijaz Asad the special Market Checking teams of District Administration Srinagar today conducted market checking in various markets of Srinagar City.
The drive was held to prevent any kind of profiteering and black marketing by business establishments and to ensure all essential commodities are sold at Government approved rates as per the quality standards.
The checking squads headed by Tehsildars of Eidgah, South, Shalteng, Panthachowk, North, Chanapora and Khanyar Tehsils conducted intensive market checking in Lal Chowk, Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar, Soura, Eidgah, Lalbazar, Khanyar, Nowhatta, Hazratbal, Shalimar, Panthachowk, Zewan, Sanat Nagar, Channapora, Hyderpora and other adjoining markets of the City.
A fine to the tune of 89000 was also imposed on the erring shopkeepers for violating different provisions of Acts. During the market checking huge quantities of rotten vegetables, fruits and other food items were also destroyed on the spot.