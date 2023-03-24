Markets checking held in Srinagar

The drive was held to prevent any kind of profiteering and black marketing by business establishments and to ensure all essential commodities are sold at Government approved rates as per the quality standards.

The checking squads headed by Tehsildars of Eidgah, South, Shalteng, Panthachowk, North, Chanapora and Khanyar Tehsils conducted intensive market checking in Lal Chowk, Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar, Soura, Eidgah, Lalbazar, Khanyar, Nowhatta, Hazratbal, Shalimar, Panthachowk, Zewan, Sanat Nagar, Channapora, Hyderpora and other adjoining markets of the City.