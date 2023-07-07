Martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Usman(RA) | Devotees throng

Srinagar, July 7: The martyrdom anniversary of the third Caliph of Islam, Hazrat Usman (RA), was observed across Kashmir.
Major religious gatherings were held at masjids and shrines across Kashmir on the occasion.
The biggest congregation was held at Dargah Hazratbal Shrine, where devotees had a glimpse of the holy relic during prayers.
Meanwhile, thousands of devotees from across the valley also thronged Jenab Sahib Soura, Asar Sharief Sheri Kailashpora besides Kabamarg Anantnag, Asar Sharief Peth-Muqaam Beerwah, and Aham Sharief Bandipora Shrines.
The martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Usman (RA) is observed on the 18th of Zul-hajj as per the Islamic calendar.
Imaam Khateeb, Dargah Hazratbal, Dr. Kamaal Farooqi said that it is an important day in Islamic history, and every year Muslims observe it with devotion.
“My Friday ceremony was focused on the contribution of this great companion of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) towards Islam,” Farooqi said.