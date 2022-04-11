Mass COVID19 testing drive held at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 11: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar in collaboration with the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) Monday organized a mass testing drive for all employees and students to contain further spread of infection on the campus.
In-charge- Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. MF Wani, and Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari inspected the testing site.
Prof Wani said in view of Covid19 cases reported, a special testing drive was held for students and employees in Institute.
"We ensure that all COVID19 precautionary measures should be adhered to, so that there will no risk of spreading infection at the campus," he said.
Institute’s Registrar Prof. Bukhari appreciated the joint efforts put by DHSK, District administration, local Police, and volunteers for their timely support and coordination.
"During the testing drive, no positive case was reported by the joint health teams on the campus, while students who were recently infected have been isolated till their RT-PCR test results would arrive," he said.
Prof. Bukhari said as they will ensure that all COVID19 SoPs would be adhered to, so that there will be no risk of further spread of infection.
As a precautionary measure, wearing disposable masks is mandatory for all persons entering the NIT campus," he added.
Medical Officer, Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Bhat said a total of 442 tests were jointly administered by the medical teams Medical Unit NIT Srinagar, DHSK, and Sub-District Hospital Habak on the campus. He said 399 Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) were administered by joint health teams in which no student or employee was found infected.
"While 43 RT-PCR tests were administered, including those 26 students who were recently detected positive. The results would arrive on Wednesday and till then have been isolated as a precautionary measure," he said.