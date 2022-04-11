Mass COVID19 testing drive held at NIT Srinagar

Institute’s Registrar Prof. Bukhari appreciated the joint efforts put by DHSK, District administration, local Police, and volunteers for their timely support and coordination.

"During the testing drive, no positive case was reported by the joint health teams on the campus, while students who were recently infected have been isolated till their RT-PCR test results would arrive," he said.

Prof. Bukhari said as they will ensure that all COVID19 SoPs would be adhered to, so that there will be no risk of further spread of infection.