Massive blaze renders 10 families homeless at Namchabal

Around 10:20 pm on Friday, Waseem Ahmad was putting his kids to sleep at Namchabal area, when he heard people screaming. He went outside and saw his neighbour’s house up in flames. As he saw huge flames approaching his own house, Ahmad sprinted back to get his kids downstairs,

“After rescuing my daughter and son, I went inside again to grab some clothes, but the fire was all over the first floor, making it impossible to even stand on the stairs,” lamented Ahmad, a driver by profession.