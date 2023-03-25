Mayor, Chairperson Waqf Board review Ramadhan arrangements in Shrines

Srinagar, Mar 25: Mayor of Srinagar, JunaidAzimMattu, Chairperson Waqf Board DrDarakshanAndrabi and Commissioner SMC AtharAamir Khan today conducted a joint tour of Shahr-e-Khass and conducted visits to various shrines and religious places.
During the visit, the officers took stock of arrangements regarding sanitation, electricity and water supply especially during the holy month of Holy month of Ramadan.
The dignitaries paid a visit to major shrines like DargahHazratbal, Jenab Sahib Soura, NaqashbandSahab (R.A) Khanyar. Senior officials from various departments like SMC, revenue, Waqf Board and other allied departments accompanied the dignitaries during the visit.