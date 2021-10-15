Mayor inaugurates macadamisation at Lashkari Mohalla

On this occasion, Junaid Azim Mattu said that Municipal Corporation is working round the clock for the redressal of public grievances and will continue to work diligently for making Srinagar a model city.

“It is our permanent resolve that we will never eschew our obligations towards the people and put in unswerving efforts to make Srinagar city a better place, especially for its residents. The infrastructural works have been immensely ramped up along with the mission of keeping the city clean and green,” he said.

During the inaugural, the local residents thanked the Party leaders for resonating with their long-pending demand as the people earlier had to face immense trouble due to the appalling condition of the road.

“There is a wave of joy among the residents of this area. It is just like that our prayers have been answered. We express our deep gratitude to these generous leaders who finally listened to our pending demand,” a local resident said.

Mohammad Ashraf Mir said, “this was a long pending demand of the people as they had continued to suffer especially in the winter season. I commend the magnificent work that SMC is carrying out across Srinagar and firmly believe that the residents of LashkariMohalla will now take a sigh of relief,” he observed.