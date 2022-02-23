Mayor oversees snow clearance in Srinagar areas

Srinagar, Feb 23: Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu today toured various areas in the summer capital to oversee snow clearance.
On the occasion, Mayor passed on directions to the concerned to clear snow constantly. He also reviewed snow clearance from vital roads, link roads, at hospitals, places of worship, city centre and major markets.
Mattu also passed on instructions to keep men and machinery available during the night hours to clear any unattended areas. Meanwhile, Mayor also directed SMC to go for clearance of all city lanes. He was informed that snow was cleared on all important stretches running through the city and connecting important destinations.