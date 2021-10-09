Mayor participates in de-weeding drive in Dal Lake

The Mayor also visited other parts of Dal Lake where Lily extraction is being carried out through pontoon based machines, an innovative method utilised to extract the lily from roots for the first time in the Dal Lake. This method has been very effective and has covered a larger area within the shortest time.

The Mayor on the occasion stressed on the sustained efforts adopted by LDA for lily extraction. He hailed the efforts of LDA for cleaning of Dal Lake and other conservational efforts being put in. The Mayor was accompanied by officers of LDA and SMC during his visit.

Further Ex-servicemen from the Army also participated in the de-weeding process on Saturday. Besides other organizations who have been continuously working with LDA since 2nd October, 2021 continue to be a part of the process.

Also, as part of the cleanliness drive and to enhance the aesthetics of the Lake, the Department of Floriculture also participated in the drive and deployed personnel with brush cutters for grass cutting and unwanted vegetation from footpaths along the lake periphery.

SMC also has been a part of the cleaning process of Dal Lake. The cleaning process conducted under SwachhataPakhwada shall conclude on October 16.