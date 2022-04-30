Mayor reviews arrangements at Hazratbal ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Srinagar, Apr 29: Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu today visited Hazratbal Shrine to review arrangements for devotees ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. He also offered congregational Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at the shrine.

On the occasion, he prayed for the peace, prosperity and strengthening the bond of harmony and brotherhood on this day. He oversaw arrangements made for the devotees at the Dargah.