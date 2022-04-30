Mayor reviews arrangements at Hazratbal ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Srinagar, Apr 29: Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu today visited Hazratbal Shrine to review arrangements for devotees ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. He also offered congregational Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at the shrine.
On the occasion, he prayed for the peace, prosperity and strengthening the bond of harmony and brotherhood on this day. He oversaw arrangements made for the devotees at the Dargah.
He also visited various areas of the shrine and took on the spot review of the arrangements put in place by Srinagar Municipal Corporation and by other departments including PDD, PHE, Traffic Police, Health Departments for the purpose.
Mayor directed for uninterrupted supply of electricity, drinking water and sanitation facilities at the shrine complex particularly during prayer times.
To facilitate worshippers thronging to the place, Mattu passed on directions to the concerned to set up a Municipal Camp for assistance of devotees.
He further said that SMC shall setup similar assistance camps at other shrines as well. He took a round to the areas earmarked for prayers for devotees, places of ablution; facilitation counters and took stock of the facilities put in place there.
Mayor also reviewed arrangements and other basic facilities including drinking water facility, uninterrupted power supply, sanitation, functionality of street lights, anti-encroachment drives and steps being taken for curbing dog menace in and around the premises of Shrine.
During his visit to Hazratbal Shrine, he also interacted with the people to know the facilities being provided to them.