Mayor reviews arrangements for snow clearance

Srinagar, Jan 7: In the wake of snowfall in the summer capital, Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu visited various administrative wards to review snow clearance arrangements.
The Mayor visited ward 4 Rainawari, ward 8 Khojyarbal, ward 12 Hazratbal, Meerakhshah Colony, Ward 13 Batpora, Ward 14 Zakura, Ward 15 90 feet Soura.
Yesterday Mattu had visited Ward 2 Lal Chowk, Ward 30 Jawahar Nagar, Ward 31 Chanapora Ward 32 Hyderpora, Ward 33 Humhama and other areas.
Mayor was accompanied by concerned Corporators of these wards along with senior officers of the Corporation including Joint Commissioner Works Rajinder Singh, Executive Engineer Mechanical Itrat Naseem, Chief Sanitation Officer Nazir Ahmed Baba, Chief Transport Officer Muhammad Sayad Shiekh, Assistant Compost Officer Mohammad Ashraf.
The Mayor directed all ward officers, sanitary Inspectors to ensure prompt snow removal in case of fresh snowfall. He also directed concerned that besides clearance of snow from pavements, footpaths, embankments, it has to be ensured that the interiors of residential areas are to be kept in focus simultaneously for snow clearance.
“No household or pedestrian should face any inconvenience,” Mayor said.
At Rainawari ward, Mattu stressed that ward officers shall fix the responsibility beatwise in every ward for smooth conduct of snow clearance drives.
“There should be no snow left unattended anywhere in the residential areas in other wards of the city too,” he said.
At ward 8 Khojyarbal, the Mayor visited various areas including Kathi Darwaza where he interacted with the locals of the area.
He also visited interiors of Meerakshah Colony and ward office where he inspected the functioning of snow clearance vehicles stationed in the ward and passed on directions that these said to be pressed into service immediately when there is snowfall.
He also visited ward Batpora, Nagbal and Soura. “Every concerned official on the occasion were directed not to show any dereliction of their duties in snow clearance exercises,” he added.