Mayor Srinagar, Principal Secretary HUDD launch events under ‘My Town My Pride 2.0’

Srinagar, Dec 5: Mayor Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu and Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Department, Dheeraj Gupta, today kick started various events and programs in and around Srinagar city under ‘My Town My Pride 2.0’ being organised by Srinagar Municipal Corporation at SK Park, Srinagar.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aijaz Assad and Commissioner SMC and VC, LCMA, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Bhat were also present during launch of the events. During the programme, Principal Secretary interacted with corporators, frontline government functionaries, members of NGOs and prominent citizens.
Dheeraj Gupta inspected about 30 stalls set up by different departments for on spot delivery of services. He also inaugurated a plantation drive in the park launched by DFO Urban Forestry and DFO LCMA. Earlier, during the programme, Junaid Azim Matoo and Dheeraj Gupta distributed letters, cheques and certificates among beneficiaries under various schemes.
Principal Secretary also visited Ganta Ghar, Polo View, Jhelum Bund ABC/ARV Centre Tengpora, and Community Centre Batamaloo and took detailed stock of the ongoing projects in these areas.
Later, a ‘Nukkad Naatak’ was organized to spread the public service message and open discussion on ‘Nasha Mukt and Bhrastachaar Mukt J&K’ was also organized by Department of Youth Services and Sports, J&K.
Mayor Srinagar and Principal Secretary also visited Kothibagh Higher Secondary School and took pledge for ‘Nasha Mukt Kashmir’ along students, teachers. After the pledge taking ceremony, Mayor Srinagar and Principal Secretary inaugurated a volleyball match and a basketball match in the school.
They also inspected various projects undertaken under Smart City and also took on spot status of the undergoing projects being developed under Smart City at Ganta Ghar and Residency Road.
Mayor Srinagar and Principal Secretary along Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and Vice Chairman LMCA also visited the parking complex at press enclave and took the detailed review of works undertaken.
The two day programme was simultaneously launched from different locations across the city by the Corporation. A number of designated dignitaries, concerned officials from various departments and general public attended these programmes.