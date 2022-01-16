Mayor Srinagar thanks LG for approving various sports grounds in Srinagar

“I had promised the youth and sportspersons of these areas that I would leave no stone unturned to ensure they get opportunities to play with dignity and with proper sports infrastructure. Today, I express my gratitude to LG Manoj Sinha Sahab and the J&K Sports Council for helping us take these goals to a logical conclusion. The youth of these areas are overjoyed as successive governments and representatives had failed to deliver on these promises, leaving the youth in a lurch”, Mayor said.

Mattu said that, in addition to these projects, many more similar playgrounds are being planned for Srinagar. “The goal is to ensure that every locality has a sports facility that would enable us to engage the youth of Srinagar in healthy, constructive and positive activities,” he said.