Mayor Srinagar thanks LG for approving various sports grounds in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 16: Mayor Srinagar and Apni Party Youth President Junaid Azim Mattu has expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for approving various crucial playgrounds and sports facilities for the youth of Srinagar.
In a statement, Mayor has also appreciated the role of Advisor to LG, Farooq Khan and Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull in expediting work on these long-pending proposals.
The statement said Finance Department has approved various long-awaited playground development and upgradation proposals of the J&K Sports Council which includes the much-awaited Playfields of Shanpora, Rainawari and Badamwari in Hazratbal segment.
“I had promised the youth and sportspersons of these areas that I would leave no stone unturned to ensure they get opportunities to play with dignity and with proper sports infrastructure. Today, I express my gratitude to LG Manoj Sinha Sahab and the J&K Sports Council for helping us take these goals to a logical conclusion. The youth of these areas are overjoyed as successive governments and representatives had failed to deliver on these promises, leaving the youth in a lurch”, Mayor said.
Mattu said that, in addition to these projects, many more similar playgrounds are being planned for Srinagar. “The goal is to ensure that every locality has a sports facility that would enable us to engage the youth of Srinagar in healthy, constructive and positive activities,” he said.
“SMC is also going to continue to transform dozens of existing public parks and playfields. Many of these will get state-of-the-art high mast lighting to ensure the youth who can’t play during the day due to their studies and jobs can play in the evenings. Work on these proposals is going on and will be put to tenders shortly”, the Mayor added.
“The Srinagar Smart City Corporation Limited in association with Srinagar Municipal Corporation is also working on some landmark redevelopment projects that would transform iconic public places into social and economic hubs for the city. Two such prominent examples where work has started and funds have been allotted is the iconic Jehlum Riverfront Development Project and the Polo View Market Project. Funds have also been approved for various Model Municipal Markets in Srinagar City as well as flea markets”, the Mayor further stated.
The Mayor said that a slew of landmark rejuvenation and redevelopment projects are in the pipeline for Srinagar.