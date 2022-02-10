Mayor visits Rawalpora

Srinagar, Feb 10: Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu today visited Astanpora shrine at Rawalpora here to take stock of various basic facilities including sanitation, water supply, electricity and other basic amenities for upcoming Urs of Syed Muhammad JaffarKubravi (RA).
On the occasion, it was noticed that a canal at site was not in better condition and required immediate cleaning.
Mattu passed on directions to Executive Engineer I&FC to go for proper cleaning and sanitation of canal at site.
Mattu also passed on directions to PDD for replacement of damaged electrical poles with the new ones.
He also directed the concerned to provide regular water supply and extensive sanitation services during the URS days.
On his visit to several other adjoining areas of Rawalpora, the Mayor asked the concerned to prepare DPR for Drainage Network of the localities.