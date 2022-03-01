Srinagar

Mayor visits Shankaracharya Temple

Greets devotees
Mayor visits Shankaracharya Temple
Photo: Jammu and Kashmir Information Department
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Mar 1: Mayor SMC JunaidAzimMattu visited Shankaracharya Temple and greeted the devotees on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

On the occasion, he prayed for strengthening bonds of amity, harmony and unity among all communities for peace and prosperity and overall development of J&K.

Besides interacting with the devotees, he also reviewed all arrangements including the smooth flow of essential public services.

“The Mayor met members of Dharmath Trust and asked them if there was any requirement to be put in place or additional arrangements to be looked after by SMC,” SMC said in a statement

Related Stories

No stories found.