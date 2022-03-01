Mayor visits Shankaracharya Temple

Srinagar, Mar 1: Mayor SMC JunaidAzimMattu visited Shankaracharya Temple and greeted the devotees on the occasion of Mahashivratri.
On the occasion, he prayed for strengthening bonds of amity, harmony and unity among all communities for peace and prosperity and overall development of J&K.
Besides interacting with the devotees, he also reviewed all arrangements including the smooth flow of essential public services.
“The Mayor met members of Dharmath Trust and asked them if there was any requirement to be put in place or additional arrangements to be looked after by SMC,” SMC said in a statement