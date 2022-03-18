MD JKPCC inspects ongoing works in Srinagar district

During the field tour, the MD inspected 9 projects/ sites which include construction of Modern Abattoir at Allochi Bagh, Srinagar. The work on this project is being executed at an estimated cost of Rs. 2452.00 lakhs. The foundation work for Slaughter Hall of Srinagar Municipal Corporation is in progress.

The MD directed the General Manager and concerned Project Manager to accelerate the pace of work and tenders for the mechanical component should be finalized immediately. However, it was instructed that the consultant of the work should be called Jammu for giving a presentation of the project.