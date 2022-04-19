Measures reviewed for restoration of Shalimar Bagh

In this regard, he, later, convened a meeting with Director and other senior officers of Department of Floriculture Kashmir, Deputy Director Archives, Archaeology and Museum, Executive Engineer, DOFK along with AEE, Floriculture Officer, Mughal Gardens and Assistant Floriculture Officer, Mughal Gardens Shalimar besides representatives of JSW Foundation, consultant JSW Foundation and Art Conservation expert.

The Floriculture department has signed MoU with JSW Foundation regarding execution of development project of restoration of Shalimar and Nishat Gardens.