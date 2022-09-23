Media and Publishing Conference to be held on September 26 at KU

Srinagar, Sep 23: As an outreach and capacity-building initiative in the region, Publications Division (DPD), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India is organising a Media & Publishing Conference in Srinagar in association with the Public Relations Centre, University of Kashmir on September 26.
Prof Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir will be the Chief Guest. Eminent speakers expected to address the event include administrators, linguists, academicians, and domain experts. The conference will be held at Gandhi Bhawan and will start at 10 AM.
In a statement, PIB said this will include a session on the development roadmap of the region dwelling upon the growth story in various sectors and domains, Outreach Initiatives by the Ministry of I&B, and Media Landscape for Youth: Opportunities & Challenges; a panel discussion on Linguistics and Publishing Scenario in the region with a focus on the heritage and richness of the languages in the region, noted literary work done, publishing scenario, challenges, and opportunities ahead; and, a talk on the Craft of Writing of English language and academic publications.
Also, on sidelines of the event, in association with CBC, J&K, and Public Relations Centre, University of Kashmir, a Book Exhibition of selected works of the Publications Division will be organised where books in various languages will be on sale at highly-discounted rates at Gandhi Bhawan on 25-26 September.
“Publications Division is a repository of books and journals of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting highlighting subjects of national importance and India’s rich cultural heritage. Established in 1941, Publications Division has emerged as a premier publishing house of the Government of India, enriching the national knowledge repository in distinctive streams by showcasing India’s heritage with quality publications in various languages on land and people, history of the freedom movement, art and culture, flora and fauna, Gandhian literature, Spirituality and Mysticism, biographies of the builders of modern India, speeches of Presidents and Prime Ministers, books on contemporary science, economy, history and other subjects with an underlying focus on Indian society and readership; and Children's Literature,” the statement added.