Media and Publishing Conference to be held on September 26 at KU

Prof Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir will be the Chief Guest. Eminent speakers expected to address the event include administrators, linguists, academicians, and domain experts. The conference will be held at Gandhi Bhawan and will start at 10 AM.

In a statement, PIB said this will include a session on the development roadmap of the region dwelling upon the growth story in various sectors and domains, Outreach Initiatives by the Ministry of I&B, and Media Landscape for Youth: Opportunities & Challenges; a panel discussion on Linguistics and Publishing Scenario in the region with a focus on the heritage and richness of the languages in the region, noted literary work done, publishing scenario, challenges, and opportunities ahead; and, a talk on the Craft of Writing of English language and academic publications.