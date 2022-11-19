Meeting held on screening of population for Non-Communicable Diseases

Srinagar, Nov 19: In order to review the achievement of target of Enrolment and screening of population for Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) in District, a meeting all senior Health functionaries was held under the Chairmanship of DC Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also Chairman District Health Society here today.
Chief Planning officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jamel, District Health Officer, Dr Anjum, BMO, Hazratbal, Zonal Medical Officer of S R Gunj, Khanyar, Batmaloo, Zadibal, SR Gunj other concerned Officers were present in the meeting.
At the outset, a threadbare discussion took place as how to accelerate the ongoing process of registration of general population as well as enrolment of 30 plus and screening of the same for various non communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes and various cancer related diseases in the District.
On the occasion the DC was informed that a total population of 939610 is the actual target for NCD screening in the District. whileas Enrolment of 75% population has been done already and screening of more than 50% population shall be achieved within a week’s time.
The DC asked the all BMOs and ZMOs to ensure that the 50% target of NCD screening is achieved by or before November end.
The DC also stressed on 100% CBAC enrollment in set timelines.