Meeting of District Registering Authority held

Srinagar, May 7: In order to ensure regulation of Clinical Establishments in Srinagar District, a meeting of District Registering Authority was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad in the meeting Hall of DC Office Complex here today.
Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Arif Ahmad, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Chief Medical officer, Dr Jameel Ahmad, Tehsildar Headquarter, Zonal Medical Officers and other concerned.
On the occasion, a total 52 cases pertaining to the grant of provisional registrations for registration of Clinical Establishments was put forth before the Authority.
After proper screening in consonance with the guidelines 52 number of registrations were approved under Clinical Establishment Act, by the District Registering Authority.
The DM stressed on taking immediate steps to stop mushroom growth of ill equipped pathological and microbiological laboratories and other clinical establishments lacking in infrastructure and technical expertise to ensure up to mark healthcare facilities to the patients across the District. He also directed for accepting applications only through online mode.