Meeting on importance of laboratories accreditation held at Lal Mandi

Srinagar, Aug 10: A meeting on the importance of laboratory accreditation as per ISO / IEC 17025:2017 under the National / International recognition of ILA / MRA and NABL was held at the Directorate of Agriculture Lal Mandi, here. The meeting was presided over by Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, said an official statement.

On the occasion the Director held a detailed deliberation on various concerned issues including calibration and testing in laboratories, accreditation of laboratories, structural and resource requirements, etc.

While having interaction with the participants Iqbal highlighted the importance of accreditation of laboratories in the present scenario and said that the network of accredited laboratories could play an important role in establishment and maintenance of set/ prescribed National/ International quality standards.