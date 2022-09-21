Mega AYUSH medical aid, NCD screening camp held at Central Jail Srinagar

“The Prisons Hospital Central Jai, Srinagar staff especially Dr Showkat Amin and others extended support for smooth conduct of the camp. The arrangements made by the Jail administration were done meticulously under the guidance of Senior Superintendent, Central Jail, Srinagar Daljit Singh Ji. He appreciated the efforts of District AYUSH Officers, Srinagar in conducting such a camp in the jail campus.

“In this camp 398 beneficiaries including the inmates and the staff got benefited from this camp. Free AYUSH medicines, Immune booster Medicine was distributed among them. Also screening of diabetes and hypertension was done,” the organisers said in a statement.