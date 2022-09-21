Mega AYUSH medical aid, NCD screening camp held at Central Jail Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 21: A free Mega AYUSH medical aid camp alongwith NCD screening camp was held by the staff of AYUSH Unit JLNM Rainawari and AHWC SP Hamchi at Central Jail Srinagar.
The camp was organised by Dr Asif Kundangar besides Dr Firdous Habib, Dr Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Dr Ruhail John and other paramedical staff.
“The Prisons Hospital Central Jai, Srinagar staff especially Dr Showkat Amin and others extended support for smooth conduct of the camp. The arrangements made by the Jail administration were done meticulously under the guidance of Senior Superintendent, Central Jail, Srinagar Daljit Singh Ji. He appreciated the efforts of District AYUSH Officers, Srinagar in conducting such a camp in the jail campus.
“In this camp 398 beneficiaries including the inmates and the staff got benefited from this camp. Free AYUSH medicines, Immune booster Medicine was distributed among them. Also screening of diabetes and hypertension was done,” the organisers said in a statement.