Mega Chinar Park to be developed at Nishat

The Chinar Zaar shall be spread over nearly 400 kanals of land and developed as an exclusive green zone to attract more tourists and local visitors. As many as 75 chinar trees are being planted by August 15 to celebrate 75 years of the independence.

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today undertook a visit to the Nishat area of the District to initiate the measures to set up Chinar Park at the site. Officials said the project has been conceptualised by him few months ago.