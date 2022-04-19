Mega health camp held at UPHC Nishat

Srinagar, Apr 18: A mega block health camp was held at Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) Nishat here today.
The camp was held on the directions from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India under Azadi ka Amrit Mahautsav as held at UPHC Nishat. The camp was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad in presence of Aftab Malik, DDC Chairman, Srinagar, officials from GMC Srinagar, CMO Srinagar, Drug & Food Control Organisation, PRIs.
The camp organised by block medical officer, Hazratbal, Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, GMC Srinagar. On the occasion, health activities being carried out by Block Hazratbal were showcased. Various stalls were installed and thronged by hundreds of patients visiting health mela.
The top three position holders were felicitated by DC Srinagar with medals. The winners included Ulfat and Mehak (gold), Sumedha and Irham Wani (silver) and Dr. Labeeb Farooq (bronze). The ASHAs of Block Hazratbal presented skit on NCDs. Mock drill was conducted by 108 ambulance and food analysis was demonstrated in Food Safety Testing Van by Food Safety Unit of department of food and drug control organization, the organisers said in a statement.