Mega health camp held at UPHC Nishat

The top three position holders were felicitated by DC Srinagar with medals. The winners included Ulfat and Mehak (gold), Sumedha and Irham Wani (silver) and Dr. Labeeb Farooq (bronze). The ASHAs of Block Hazratbal presented skit on NCDs. Mock drill was conducted by 108 ambulance and food analysis was demonstrated in Food Safety Testing Van by Food Safety Unit of department of food and drug control organization, the organisers said in a statement.