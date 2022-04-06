Mehbooba Mufti praises locals for rescuing tourists in Nigeen

Srinagar, Apr 6: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today visited the fire-affected families in Nigeen Lake.
Seven houseboats and three wooden sheds were damaged in the blaze that broke out in the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.
Mehbooba Mufti praised the locals for risking their lives to save the tourists present in the houseboats when the fire engulfed their properties.
She also demanded immediate assistance from the government to the houseboat owners, saying that soft loans, timber and other measures should be taken at the earliest for the early rehabilitation of the fire-affected familie.
The PDP president was accompanied by PDP senior leader and former minister Asiya Naqaash, Chief spokesman Syed Suhail Bukhari, state secretaries Abdul Hameed Kohaheen, Media Coordinator Kashmir Bashir Beigh, State secretary Youth Arif Laigaroo, District President Srinagar Haji Parvez Ahmad and Vice president Mir Muhammad Sideeq.