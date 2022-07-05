Mehjoor Nagar residents demand macadamisation

GK NEWS NETWORK
Srinagar, July 5: The residents of Mehjoor Nagar and its adjoining areas have demanded macadamisation of several dilapidated roads in the locality.
The locals demanded macadamisation of Mehjoor Nagar to Natipora road, Rambagh-Mehjoor Nagar Bund road and Rambagh-Jawahar Nagar bund road which connects multiple areas.
The locals said these roads were macadamised around seven years ago. “No attention had been paid to these roads despite being of vital importance,” they said.
They appealed to authorities to look into the matter at the earliest so that they could heave a sigh of relief.
Chief Engineer R&B Department Rafiq Ahmed said that it is the job of Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
SMC, Joint Commissioner Works, Rajinder Singh admitted that people are suffering due to the dilapidated roads. He said he will check whether it is in the plan or not.