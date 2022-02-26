MEHRAJ-UL-AALAM CELEBRATIONS | Route plan for Dargah Hazratbal finalised

Srinagar, Feb 26: Traffic police today issued route plan for Mehraj-ul-Aalam falling on intervening night of February 28 and March 1 and Friday following on March 4.
“A large number of devotees are expected to assemble at Asari Sharief Hazratbal for the celebrations Traffic. Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for smooth flow of traffic coming from different districts of Kashmir carrying devotees to the Holy Shrine at Hazratbal. Following routes have been earmarked for the traffic coming from both North and South of Kashmir including Central Districts. In order to ensure smooth regulation of traffic following route plan are hereby devised for convenience of general public for February 28, March 1 and March 4,” Superintendent of Police, Traffic City Srinagar, Muzaffar Shah said in a statement.
ROUTE PLAN
Route Plan for vehicles carrying devotees from North, South and Central Kashmir is as under:
NORTH KASHMIR:
Vehicles coming from North Kashmir carrying devotees after reaching Shalteng shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine.
SHALTENG - PARIMPORA - QAMARWARI - CEMENT BRIDGE - NOORBAGH - SEKIDAFAR - EIDGAH - ALI MASJID - SAZGARIPORA - HAWAL - ALAMGARI BAZAR - MILL STOP - MOLVI STOP (LAL BAZAR) - BOTSHAH MOHALLAH - KANITAR - UNIVERSITY PARKING (SADERBAL SIDE)
SOUTH KASHMIR
Vehicles carrying devotees coming from South Kashmir after reaching Pantha Chowk shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine:
PANTHACHOWK - STONE QUARRY (ATHAWAJAN) - BATWARA - SONWAR BAZAR - RAM MUNSHI BAGH- GUPKAR - GRAND PALACE - ZETHIYAR GHAT - NISHAT - FORESHORE ROAD - HABAK CROSSING - UNIVERSITY PARKING (NASEEM BAGH SIDE).
CENTRAL KASHMIR:
FROM BUDGAM:
Vehicles carrying devotees coming from Budgam and adjoining areas shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine:
HYDERPORA - TENGPORA - BEMINA BYPASS - BEMINA CROSSING - QAMARWARI - CEMENT BRIDGE - NOORBAGH - SEKIDAFAR - EIDGAH - ALI MASJID - SAZGARIPORA - HAWAL - ALAMGARI BAZAR - MILL STOP - MOLVI STOP (LAL BAZAR) - BOTSHAH MOHALLAH - KANITAR - UNIVERSITY PARKING (SADERBAL SIDE).
FROM LAL CHOWK:
LAL CHOWK - SRTC CROSSING - IKHWAN CHOWK - KHANYAR CHOWK- BHORI KADAL - RAJOURI KADAL - GOJWARI CHOWK - HAWAL - ALAMGARI BAZAR - MILL STOP - MOLVI STOP (LAL BAZAR) - BOTSHAH MOHALLAH - KANITAR - UNIVERSITY PARKING (SADERBAL SIDE).
FROM GANDERBAL:
NAGBAL - ZAKOORA - HABAK - NASEEM BAGH PARKING.
PARKING PLAN
Elaborate parking arrangements have been made at available locations around the Hazratbal:
For vehicles from North /Central Kashmir: Inside University campus through Sir Syed Gate (Saderbal Side)
For vehicles from South Kashmir including Ganderbal: Inside Naseem Bagh University Campus through Budshah Gate (Habbak Side).
For vehicle moving from Rainawari Khanyar towards Hazratbal Shrine.
NIT Parking: Traffic camp at Hazratbal (VIP Parking) This area is specially earmarked for official vehicles.