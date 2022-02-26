MEHRAJ-UL-AALAM CELEBRATIONS | Route plan for Dargah Hazratbal finalised

ROUTE PLAN

Route Plan for vehicles carrying devotees from North, South and Central Kashmir is as under:

NORTH KASHMIR:

Vehicles coming from North Kashmir carrying devotees after reaching Shalteng shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine.

SHALTENG - PARIMPORA - QAMARWARI - CEMENT BRIDGE - NOORBAGH - SEKIDAFAR - EIDGAH - ALI MASJID - SAZGARIPORA - HAWAL - ALAMGARI BAZAR - MILL STOP - MOLVI STOP (LAL BAZAR) - BOTSHAH MOHALLAH - KANITAR - UNIVERSITY PARKING (SADERBAL SIDE)