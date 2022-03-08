Mentally-challenged girl dies in gas cylinder blast in Srinagar's Bemina

Srinagar, Mar 8: A mentally-challenged girl died in a gas cylinder blast in Bemina area of Srinagar on Tuesday evening, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the cylinder blasted happed due to leakage at Hyderia Colony, Khumeni Chowk in Bemina this evening, when one of the family members was cooking meals.
A mentally challenged girl suffered serious burn injuries in the incident and subsequently succumbed, an official said.
The family is said to be originally from Kargil and is putting up in the locality for some time now.