MERC bags first prize at 'SONY World of Film Competition'

Srinagar, Feb 18: Kashmir University's Media Education Research Centre (MERC) has bagged the first prize at the 'SONY World of Film Competition' 2022
A university student entry titled 'An Unknown Environmentalist' by Muzamil Bhat, Suheel Nissar Paul, Aadil Shafi and Suhaib Rafiq Bhat (3rd-semester students from batch 2020) at MERC made it to the final round amongst a huge number of such entries received by Sony India.
The films in the final round were evaluated by a jury having vast experience in the art of filmmaking, a handout issued by MERC said.
'Sony World of Film' competition commenced in 2021, celebrating the best short-form filmmaking shot on Sony Cameras across Asia Pacific, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Australia and New Zealand.
The competition aims to encourage filmmakers at all levels, from aspiring filmmaking students to passionate amateurs and industry veterans, to showcase their exceptional talents and abilities using the Sony system to capture their stories.
As a national winner, the 'Sony World of Film' will be felicitating 'An Unknown Environmentalist' team with a Sony Cinema Line FX3 + SEL 1635GM, the handout said.
The MERC team of student winners will be receiving premium Sony wireless headphone WH-1000XM4 and be a part of exclusive workshop on Sony Digital Imaging.
'An Unknown Environmentalist' has also entered to compete at international level (Asia Pacific) for which the winners will be announced around March-April 2022, the handout said.
Pertinently, MERC students have proved their mettle at the national and international levels from time to time.
Muhammad Abu Bakar, a student from batch 2020, was recently selected for the prestigious International Foundry Photojournalism Workshop 2021 while another student Muhammad Fazil from the same batch won the first prize at the Chandigarh University Festival KissaGoie (Storytelling) competition.
KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir congratulated the students for winning the first prize, hoping that the department would continue to bring more laurels to the university in future.
Head MERC Dr Aliya Ahmad also congratulated the winning team and said the department would continue to excel in academics and research while facilitating its students to actively participate in such national and international level competitions.