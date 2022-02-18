MERC bags first prize at 'SONY World of Film Competition'

A university student entry titled 'An Unknown Environmentalist' by Muzamil Bhat, Suheel Nissar Paul, Aadil Shafi and Suhaib Rafiq Bhat (3rd-semester students from batch 2020) at MERC made it to the final round amongst a huge number of such entries received by Sony India.

The films in the final round were evaluated by a jury having vast experience in the art of filmmaking, a handout issued by MERC said.