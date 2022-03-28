MERC students organise street theatre

Srinagar, Mar 28: Kashmir University's Media Education Research Centre (MERC) on Monday organised a street theatre at the varsity's main campus to celebrate the World Theatre Day.
A street play titled ‘Aes Chi Online’ (We are Online) was performed by MERC students to spread awareness about the 'overuse of mobile phones by youth.'
The play, curated by the students under the guidance of the faculty members, was performed at three distinct locations within the campus: Sir Syed Gate, School of Law premises and near Humanities Block.
The multiple performances attracted a large number of students from different departments who appreciated and cheered for the students who performed the acts. The World Theatre Day, observed on March 27 every year, was initiated in the year 1961 by the International Theatre Institute. On this day, artists, students and theatre activists around the globe perform street plays to raise awareness about different social and cultural issues.
The event was attended by KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir and HoD MERC Dr Aliya Ahmad along with the faculty members of the MERC.
The Registrar congratulated the department and its students for “bringing the campus to life” by their performances. He encouraged the students to continue with such activities. Dr Aliya delivered the vote of thanks and threw light on the importance of the day.
"Theatre is best equipped to spread wider message to the masses effectively," she said.