‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign' | DC Srinagar holds brainstorming session

During the meeting, a detailed overview of all aspects of the campaign was taken through a PowerPoint presentation in order to brief the Officers about all components of “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign. The role of each Department was also discussed in detail.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner underlined the importance of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” (My soil is my country) campaign. He said that the programme, which is being held from August 9 to August 15, 2023, is aimed at invoking a feeling of patriotism and unity in the hearts of people and promoting a sense of respect for the soil of the nation and symbols of country’s Independence.