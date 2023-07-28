‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign' | DC Srinagar holds brainstorming session

Srinagar, July 28: In connection with celebrations of “Meri Maati, Mera Desh” campaign a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.
During the meeting, a detailed overview of all aspects of the campaign was taken through a PowerPoint presentation in order to brief the Officers about all components of “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign. The role of each Department was also discussed in detail.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner underlined the importance of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” (My soil is my country) campaign. He said that the programme, which is being held from August 9 to August 15, 2023, is aimed at invoking a feeling of patriotism and unity in the hearts of people and promoting a sense of respect for the soil of the nation and symbols of country’s Independence.
The DC said the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign is an integral part of the concluding ceremonies of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and its central focus revolves around “Soil,” symbolizing the essence and unity of the nation. He further added that the campaign is also aimed to collect Soil from every Panchayat across the District and gather it in Delhi to pay homage to the valiant heroes.
The DC further said that 75 indigenous saplings will be planted at each Panchayat, health Centres, Police Stations of the District under the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” to promote environmental conservation. Besides, memorial plaques would be placed at Panchayat Ghars in the memory of the national heroes.
On the occasion, the DC asked the Officers of all line Departments to make necessary preparations and submit activity wise plan for successful conduct of programme with regard to various components of the campaign including Deep Dive-Silaphalakam, Vasudha Vandhan (planting 75 saplings), Veeron Ka Vandan, Hoisting of National Flag and Singing of Rashtra Gaan (National Anthem) and Panch Pran Pledge.