Midterm CME Congress on Surgical Gastroenterology held at SKIMS

Underlining some remarkable achievements of UT Government in last few years, Advisor Bhatnagar said that J&K is one of the few UTs which is providing universal health insurance coverage to all the citizens under SEHAT scheme. The Advisor further said that J&K is progressing significantly in terms of medical infrastructure and in last few years five new medical colleges have been made operational while as two are being made functional very soon. He added that J&K is the only place having two AIIMS besides two specialised Cancer institutes will also be made functional in few months.

Advisor Bhatnagar also applauded the management, doctors, paramedical staff and all other allied workers of the institute for their remarkable duties during the pandemic Covid-19.