Migrant labourer dies, another injured in Srinagar mishap

Srinagar, Sept 3: A migrant labourer died while another was injured while unloading construction material at an under construction hotel in Rajbagh area of Srinagar on Saturday.
The two labourers identified as Rohit Yadav, 21 and Ladoo Kumar, 19, were critically injured when they were unloading construction material in Rajbagh, news agency KNO reported.
The injured labourers were shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment, however, Rohit succumbed to his injuries.
Ladoo Kumar was being treated and his condition is said to be stable. Police have taken cognizance of the incident.