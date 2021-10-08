Militant killed in brief shootout with police in Srinagar, his accomplice escapes

Srinagar Oct 8: A Lashkar militant from south Kashmir's Shopian district was killed while his accomplice escaped after a brief shootout with police in Natipora area of Srinagar on Friday evening.
"Terrorists fired upon Srinagar Police team. Police also retaliated. During ensuing chance encounter, one terrorist got neutralised but one escaped. Arms & ammunition recovered. Identification being ascertained, " a police spokesman said.
Police identified the slain as Aqib Bashir Kumar, a resident of Trenz village in Shopian district affiliated with the LeT.
"As per the I/Card recovered from the killed #terrorist, he has been #identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Further details shall follow," the police spokesman said.