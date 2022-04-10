Srinagar

Militant killed in ongoing Srinagar gunfight: police

As per IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, the slain militant was involved in the killing of a CRPF trooper in Maisuma area of Srinagar on Monday, while the second is still trapped at the encounter site.
Security forces on standby at an encounter site in Beshambar Nagar area of Srinagar on Sunday April 10, 2022.Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Apr 10: Police along with security forces on Sunday claimed to have killed an unidentified militant in gunfight in Beshambar Nagar area of Srinagar.

"#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

While police did not specify the location of the encounter news agency GNS reported that the encounter broke out in Beshambar Nagar area of the city this morning.

