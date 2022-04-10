Militant killed in ongoing Srinagar gunfight: police

Srinagar Apr 10: Police along with security forces on Sunday claimed to have killed an unidentified militant in gunfight in Beshambar Nagar area of Srinagar.
"#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
As per IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, the slain militant was involved in the killing of a CRPF trooper in Maisuma area of Srinagar on Monday, while the second is still trapped at the encounter site.
While police did not specify the location of the encounter news agency GNS reported that the encounter broke out in Beshambar Nagar area of the city this morning.