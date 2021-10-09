Militants flee after brief encounter with security forces in uptown Srinagar

The encounter started soon after the security forces cordoned off the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

"Second Encounter has started at Methan area of Srinagar. Police & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

However, news agency GNS while quoting a senior police officer, reported that "It seems that militants have fled" from the area. The officer added that searches are going on in the area.

The encounter came hours after a brief shootout in nearby Natipora area of the city in which a Lashkar militant from south Kashmir's Shopian was killed while another managed to escape. It was not immediately known whether the fleeing militant in that shootout was trapped in the Methan encounter.