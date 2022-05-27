Minor girl charred to death in houseboat fire in Dal lake

Srinagar, May 27: An 8-year-old girl was reportedly charred to death in an overnight fire at a houseboat in Dal lake in Srinagar, officials said on Friday.
Quoting an official of the fire and emergency department, news agency GNS reported that the houseboat at Nehru Park Dalgate Srinagar, near Ghat no 16 belonging to one Bashir Ahmad was gutted in a massive blaze.
Soon after receiving the information about the blaze, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it was brought under control. However, 8-year-old girl, Nahida Bashir daughter of Bashir Ahmad was charred alive in the incident. Her body was later recovered from the houseboat.
A police official told GNS that cause of the fire is being investigated.