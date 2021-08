Srinagar, Aug 25: Residents of Mirabad lane 3 of Batamaloo locality here have demanded repairs and macamadisation of lanes there. A delegation from the area led by RiyazAhamd said dilapidated lane is taking toll on locals.

“Despite passing of over four years, our lanes have not been macadamized. This is ironical as our area has been totally neglected,” they said. They said due to potholes, several vehicles have been damaged.