Mirabad residents resent dilapidated road

The locals said the road was dug up over four years ago for the construction of a drainage system. They said even after construction of the drainage system, the roads haven’t been repaired or macadamised.

They said during rains, the road turns muddy making it difficult for people to venture out. “We make fervent appeal to concerned authorities to look into the matter and repair and level the lanes to at least let us walk properly,” Abdul Razak Makaya, a local.