Missing man’s semi-decomposed body found in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 5: A semi-decomposed body of a man, missing since last week of February, was found on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

The body was found by some passersby on a road near Khushalsar. "Upon intimating the police, a team arrived at the site and took the body into its possession", reported news agency GNS.

Quoting a police officer, it said that the deceased was identified as Ghulam Ahmad Malik, son of Ghulam Hassan Malik, a resident of Alamagiri Bazar Srinagar.

"The person had gone missing from his home on February 21, 2023", the officer said, adding further investigation is on.

