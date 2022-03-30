Missing Srinagar youth's body found in Nowgam after five days

Srinagar, March 30: Five days after going missing, body of a 27-year-old man was recovered from Nowgam area of Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the body of Umar Farooq Sheikh son of Farooq Ahmad Sheikh of Sector B, Gulshan Nagar here, was recovered in the vicinity of Ahmed Hospital and SSB Camp Nowgam.
Police have taken the body into custody and would hand over to the family after medico-legal formalities even as an investigation has been launched into the incident.
Umar had gone missing on March 25 and his family had lodged missing report with police station Nowgam on March 28.