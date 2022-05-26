Srinagar

‘Misuse of wifi hotspots’: Suspects called for questioning, says Srinagar police

"Some suspects have been called for questioning in different police stations in regards the misuse of mobile/wifi hot-spots by terrorists,” said a police spokesman.
‘Misuse of wifi hotspots’: Suspects called for questioning, says Srinagar police
Representational ImageFile
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, May 26: Police in Srinagar on Thursday said it has called "some suspects" for questioning in different police stations over the "misuse” of mobile/wifi hotspots by terrorists.

"Some suspects have been called for questioning in different police stations in regards the misuse of mobile/wifi hot-spots by terrorists,” said a police spokesman.

It is again requested not to give hotspots to terrorists/OGWs knowingly or unknowingly, also to keep hotspots fully safe with strong passwords, he added.

Srinagar Police
Misuse of wifi

Related Stories

No stories found.