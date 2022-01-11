Mock drill conducted for COVID management at SKIMS

During the mock exercise, senior residents Anesthesia/Critical Care Medicine and Geriatric Medicine resuscitated critical patients and ordered for all the necessary logistics. Availability was found upto the mark. All the Oxygen Ports were used simultaneously and there was no drop in Oxygen pressure. The functioning of UPS backup was also tested. However, for more effective and smooth functioning availability of Portable ECG Machine, Portable X-Ray Machine and USG Machines need to be addressed on priority. Other than this more Invasive Ventilators and Invasive Monitors and High Flow Devices need to be arranged.