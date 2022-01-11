Mock drill conducted for COVID management at SKIMS

Srinagar, Jan 11: SKIMS Soura today conducted mock drill to check its resources for COVID management and address deficiencies in advance.
In a statement, Medical Superintendent SKIMS said that 40 dummy patients were arranged for the drill and the Geriatric ward with 31 beds with all facilities was used for the drill. Consultants and Resident staff from General Medicine, Critical Care Medicine and Nursing / paramedic staff was present.
He said that the mock drill was conducted in presence of Director SKIMS and all the arrangements were made in advance. The drill was conducted right from admission of the patient to the final discharge, death of the patient. Besides, all the resources including manpower, equipments such as ventilators, monitors, High Flow devices and infusion pumps were put to test. Availability of drugs like; I. V. Fluids, Antibiotics, Steroids, Antiviral, Electrolytes, Life-saving drugs were also put to test.
During the mock exercise, senior residents Anesthesia/Critical Care Medicine and Geriatric Medicine resuscitated critical patients and ordered for all the necessary logistics. Availability was found upto the mark. All the Oxygen Ports were used simultaneously and there was no drop in Oxygen pressure. The functioning of UPS backup was also tested. However, for more effective and smooth functioning availability of Portable ECG Machine, Portable X-Ray Machine and USG Machines need to be addressed on priority. Other than this more Invasive Ventilators and Invasive Monitors and High Flow Devices need to be arranged.
Also Syringe Infusion Pumps need to be arranged and for NIV there is a need of bulk stock of NIV masks of different sizes at sales counter. Disposable ventilator tubing’s in bulk stock and HFNC accessories also need to be kept available in bulk stock.