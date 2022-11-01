Mominabad residents decry dilapidated lane

“It is sheer mismanagement by concerned authorities to leave lane in such a bad state. We demand action against the concerned officials who have failed to repair the lane. Due to uneven surface, many locals have suffered injuries. Students are the worst sufferers as they have to walk to main road through mud and uneven surface to board school vans and buses,” they added.

The locals said that at least soiling layer can be laid over the dilapidated lanes to facilitate the movement of pedestrians. Many vehicles have been damaged to potholes.