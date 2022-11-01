Mominabad residents decry dilapidated lane

Srinagar, Nov 1: Residents of Mominabad lane 14 area of Batamaloo here have decried dilapidated lane in the locality.
A delegation from the area said the lane was dug up for the construction of a drainage system. “Though work on the drainage system has been completed, but the lane has been left in dilapidated condition. The lane has been turned into marsh making it difficult for residents to venture out of their homes,” they said.
“It is sheer mismanagement by concerned authorities to leave lane in such a bad state. We demand action against the concerned officials who have failed to repair the lane. Due to uneven surface, many locals have suffered injuries. Students are the worst sufferers as they have to walk to main road through mud and uneven surface to board school vans and buses,” they added.
The locals said that at least soiling layer can be laid over the dilapidated lanes to facilitate the movement of pedestrians. Many vehicles have been damaged to potholes.