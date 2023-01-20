Mominabad residents decry dilapidated lane

Srinagar, Jan 20: Residents of Lane 14 Mominabad area of Batamaloo have expressed resentment over dilapidated land there.
A delegation from the area said the lane was dug up for construction of drainage system two months ago.They said despite completion of the drain, the road has not been repaired and left in dilapidated condition.
“The lane has turned into a marsh making it difficult for residents to venture ourt of their homes. This is sheer mismanagement by concerned authorities,” they said.
“We demand action against the concerned officials who left the road in dilapidated condition. Due to the uneven surface, many people including children suffered injuries. We urge authorities to lay a soiling layer on the lane to facilitate movement of locals,” they added.