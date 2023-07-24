Mominabad residents decry dilapidated roads

Srinagar, July 24: Residents of Mominabad lane 8 have expressed resentment against dilapidated roads in the locality.
A delegation from the area said that the roads in the locality were dug up last year for constructing drainage system. “Despite passing of over a year, the roads have not been repaired. Due to rains, the roads have turned marshy and we are unable to venture out of our homes. Our children face inconvenience to reach the main road for boarding schools vans and buses. Their clothes and shoes get spoiled after walking on muddy roads,” they said.
“We make a fervent appeal to the SMC Commissioner to look into the matter and direct for repairs of the roads in our locality,” they said.