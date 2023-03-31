Month-long training on hatchery management concludes at SKUAST-K

The training was organised by the university’s Division of Livestock Production & Management, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.

Dean, FVSc, Prof Mohammad Tufail Banday, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function, stressed the need for such type of training programmes for developing entrepreneurial skills among the students.