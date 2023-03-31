Month-long training on hatchery management concludes at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Mar 31: A month-long hands-on training programme on Hatchery Management Practices concluded Friday at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Shuhama campus.
The training was organised by the university’s Division of Livestock Production & Management, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.
Dean, FVSc, Prof Mohammad Tufail Banday, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function, stressed the need for such type of training programmes for developing entrepreneurial skills among the students.
Head of the Division and Course Director of the training, Prof IU Sheikh, briefed the gathering about the various aspects of hatchery operations to which participants were made aware of during the training programme. He thanked Vice Chancellor and PI-NAHEP, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, for his kind support and encouragement for organising the training programme.