Mosque among few structures gutted in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 19: A mosque besides few other structures were engulfed in a massive fire in Gojwara area of Srinagar district on Tuesday afternoon.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the fire broke at around 3:35 pm from the mosque and soon spread to few other structures in the proximity. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
The raging flames continued to spread even as efforts were on by the locals to contain the fire, when this report was filed.
A Fire and Emergency Department official confirming it told GNS that fire tenders were on way to the site. More details are awaited.