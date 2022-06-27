Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in Nishat accident

Srinagar, June 27: A motorcyclist and a pedestrian were killed in a road accident at Ishber Nishat area here this evening.
Local news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that the motorcyclist identified as Zahid Ahmad Bhat (24) of Ishber Nishat hit a pedestrian identified as Shadaab (15) resident of Rajouri and collided with an electric pole near Lam Nishat this evening, resulting in grievous injuries to both of them.
They said that both the injured were shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment, where they succumbed to their injuries.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard.